TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Road conditions rough on Friday due to snow
-
Fatal wreck on Highway 195 north of Colfax
-
Two new lawsuits filled against Post Falls bridal shop owner
-
Suspect busted with guns, meth and $36K during search warrant
-
Concerns over rising Avista Bills
-
Weather Update: 4:00 p.m. (2-3-17)
-
I-90 EB shut down near Airway Heights
-
Weather Update: 11:00 p.m. (2-3-17)
-
Wolves sightings prompt school response
-
Two new gun laws proposed in Olympia
More Stories
-
Spokane slammed with 7 inches of snowFeb. 4, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Snow removal mapsFeb. 4, 2017, 9:46 a.m.
-
How much snow are you really shoveling?Feb. 4, 2017, 11:52 a.m.