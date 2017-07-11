Weather trend: 90 degree heat waves

Heat wave generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It’s time to pop open those popsicle wrappers. The month of July is going to get hot once again!

We had the early heat wave at the beginning of the month, but temperatures have dropped to comfortable temperatures up until Tuesday. The heat will be back by the end of the week.

Taking a look at some of the number to see if this heat is normal for Spokane in July:

This would be the third heat wave so far and we are not even to the middle of the month yet. We have seen five days already in the month of July with temperatures reaching 90 degrees or hotter. Over the next seven days, five of those days will be hot once again.

Since it is going to be hot again, we should try to beat the heat together with creative ways to stay cool and bring on the 90s.

