Weather leaves thousands without power around northeast Wash.

Photo: Avista

SPOKANE, Wash.—Weather left more than 4,000 Avista customers without power across northeastern Washington Wednesday morning.

Avista’s website said the outages were reported overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Avista officials reported the estimated restoration time ranged anywhere from early Wednesday morning to after midnight Thursday.

Avista representative Sandra Hoye said the restoration times are varying so much because there were many different kinds of repairs being made my Avista crews.

To see a full map of outages, visit Avista’s website.



© 2018 KREM-TV