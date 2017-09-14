Here we go again: Smoke rolls through, air quality 'Unhealthy'

A look at the current fires burning across the region (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke is filtering back through the Inland Northwest making air quality "unhealthy" Thursday.

Winds shifted overnight and are bringing smoke throughout the region from fires burning to the North and to the East.

Our weather team predicts air quality will remain “unhealthy” until Monday. A look at the most recent air quality readings can be found here.

(Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

Below is a look at a map of current fires burning throughout the area.

A look at the current fires burning across the region (Photo: KREM)

This map is a closer look at fires burning in the cascades.

(Photo: KREM)

The entire region east of the cascades is covered by clouds and smoke.

(Photo: KREM)

Along with the smoke, a rush of cooler temperatures Thursday set up a weather trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

© 2017 KREM-TV