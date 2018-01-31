WATCH LIVE: Super Blue Blood Moon live feed

Skygazers in western Germany were treated to a rare astronomical event when a supermoon and lunar eclipse combined, showing Earth's satellite bathed in blood-red light on Sept. 28, 2015. (Photo: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- People across North America are preparing for a lunar phenomenon that hasn't occurred since 1866. Early Wednesday morning, a 'Super Blue Blood' moon will be visible in the night sky. It's the trifecta of a super moon, a blue moon, and a total lunar eclipse happening in one night.

The 'penultimate' eclipse begins Wednesday morning at 2:51 a.m. but it is not until about 4:51 a.m. that the total eclipse phase begins, and lasts until 5:29 a.m. That gives the Inland Northwest over 90 minutes to view the 'Super Blue Blood' Moon in its totality. No protective eyewear is necessary, unlike during a solar eclipse -- just look up into the night sky.

