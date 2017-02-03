Snow Friday, warmer and wetter temperatures this weekend

INLAND NORTHWEST – Snow is on the way to the Inland Northwest.
Expect Snow throughout the region as weather advisories go into effect Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Eastern Washington. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Northeastern Washington and North Idaho Mountains. Both advisories are in effect through Saturday afternoon.
Spokane is expected to receive 2-4 inches of new snow, while Coeur d’Alene residents can expect 4-6 inches. The Mountains will see up to a foot of new snow over the weekend.
This weekend will likely bring rain, but it is the end of the bitterly cold weather. Warmer temperatures are on the way!
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs