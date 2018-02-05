KREM
Warm, wet weather starts off the work week

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (2-5-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:28 AM. PST February 05, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—The weekend brought much warmer temperatures than average.

Saturday was sunny and in the 50’s and Sunday brought rain with a high of 51 degrees in Spokane. That was 14 degrees above normal.

During this time in 2017 almost a foot of snow came to Spokane over a three-day period.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue across the region this week with highs in the 40s and 50s. 

Light rain shower activity will continue into Monday morning with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. 


 

