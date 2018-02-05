Warm, wet weather starts off the work week

SPOKANE, Wash.—The weekend brought much warmer temperatures than average.
Saturday was sunny and in the 50’s and Sunday brought rain with a high of 51 degrees in Spokane. That was 14 degrees above normal.
During this time in 2017 almost a foot of snow came to Spokane over a three-day period.
Warmer than average temperatures will continue across the region this week with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Light rain shower activity will continue into Monday morning with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
© 2018 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs