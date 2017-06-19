Warm temperatures over the region Monday

Monday’s forecast brings a great start to the week.

For those heading back to work this Monday it’s a little easier with the sun coming out before 5:00 a.m. The skies are expected to be blue all day long. There will be a light warm breeze.

While it’s the beginning of the week, it’s the end of spring. Monday is the last official day of spring with Summer

Solstice beginning Tuesday at 9:24 p.m.





Temperatures will be five to ten degrees above normal today. It is going to be very, very warm.

Highs will be in the 80's. Portions of the Inland North West to the south will feel temperatures in the 90's.





One word to describe the next three days is “Warm!”

For those wondering about Hoopfest: It will be a warm weekend for players and spectators.

The highs will be in the upper 70's Saturday, and in the mid-80's Sunday.





© 2017 KREM-TV