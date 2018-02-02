Wait. Can we really trust Punxsutawney Phil when he's on the east coast?

Punxsutawney Phil is held up by his handler for the crowd to see during the ceremonies for Groundhog day on February 2, 2018 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The groundhog has spoken! Welcome to six more weeks of winter.

Friday morning, Punxsutawney Phil scurried out of his little marmot hole and saw his shadow. The Groundhog Day tradition dates back more than 130 years.

But wait a minute! Are we really going to trust this guy? The marmot has technically been wrong more than he's been right!

This time, if we take computer models and trusted science into consideration, Punxatawney Phil may be half-way right, in our favor! The Northeast may need to brace for cold. February's extended climate outlook calls for below normal temperatures and above average precipitation, which means more snow!

In contrast, it is looking warmer than average all next week for the western side of the country. Friday highs can be expected to max out in the upper 40s with rain and overcast skies. The weather this weekend will be unseasonably mild.

So, Mr. Groundhog, you can just put your head back in the hole until next year, while we Inland Northwesteners enjoy mild temperatures this weekend and all next week.

© 2018 KREM-TV