Valley rain, mountain snow hit the region Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday will see valley rain and mountain snow.

That comes after a sunny, dry and unusually warm Monday.

A series of storms will change up the weather pattern for this week.

The front passing through Tuesday will bring rain to eastern Washington and Idaho by late morning.

The precipitation will continue in the mountains and valleys into the evening hours.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Rain and snow chances will return Thursday.

The weekend will bring the possibility of snow as well.



