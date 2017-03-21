Upriver drive remains closed due to flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – The situation on Upriver Drive was not any better on Tuesday than it was on Monday. By estimates, Upriver was flooded for about a quarter of a mile as of Tuesday evening.

It is not unusual for Upriver to flood, after all, it is right next to the Spokane River. The difference this year though, is how bad it is.

Neighbors who live in the area said this year’s flooding is the worst they have seen in at least a decade. More than 100 apartments and homes were affected. People had the choice of whether to tough it out and walk home, or go through the water. Some even had to find alternate ways to enter their homes.

There was three feet of water in some parts of Upriver as of early Tuesday night, and neighbors said several cars were stuck.

As for how long the flooding will last, the good news is that water levels are expected to drop overnight, but even then, city workers said it could be a week before all the water clears out of the area.

