Unseasonably mild weather moves into the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.—The end of the work week brings some scattered showers in the morning hours.

Those showers will wrap up before more rain and snow moves in this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Idaho and Montana mountain passes.

Higher elevations of the Idaho Panhandle can expect an additional one to four inches of snow.

Friday highs can be expected to max out in the upper 40s with rain and overcast skies. The weather this weekend will be unseasonably mild.



© 2018 KREM-TV