Tuesday brings another cold morning for the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday is another cold morning across the Inland Northwest.

Temperatures are reading in the single digits and teens to the north.

With an inversion in place, clouds will continue to persist in valley locations. More sunshine for the mountains Tuesday.

Tuesday highs will be in the low to mid 20's in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak system may bring a few snow flurries Wednesday morning. Dry and cold Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.



