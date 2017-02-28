Top 5 grievances against winter

Dear Winter,
I tell myself two more weeks… We do not want you anymore! It just needs to stop.
With the help of Spokane homeowners and drivers, here’s a list of the top five grievances against you.
#1: Too much snow!
#2: It is cold.
“So, would injuries be a top one?” asked one Spokane resident, leading us into the next grievance…
#3: It is slick. A little too slick.
#4: Too many layers of clothing.
“It just doesn't feel good! Your shoes get soggy and you have to wear coats and lots of layers,” said one native.
#5: Potholes!
