Volunteers help prepare Thanksgiving meal boxes for Tom's Turkey Drive

Volunteers work to fill boxes for Tom's Turkey Drive 2016.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Volunteers spent the last two days putting together boxes and boxes of food for Tom’s Turkey Drive.

The annual drive provides 11,000 free Thanksgiving meals for families in need in the Inland Northwest.

2nd Harvest volunteers spent hours stuffing the Turkey Drive boxes with the food. One young volunteer said she is happy to do it.

“There are a lot of families out there that don't have enough to buy thanksgiving dinners,” said Sydney Densmore, 13. “I think it's nice to help out Spokane because I feel bad for those families so I always love to help them.”

Sydney and her mother help out with Tom’s Turkey Drive every year, for as long as she can remember.

In total, volunteers will put together 11,000 boxes. Already, 3,000 boxes have been delivered to other areas in need around Spokane, like Airway Heights, Deer Park and Cheney.

Tuesday, families will be able to come pick up their Thanksgiving meal at the Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena. For more information about pickup, click here.

