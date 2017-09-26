Starbucks helps KREM 2 raise $10k Tom's Turkey Drive 2016

Starbucks teamed up with KREM 2 to raise more than $10,000 for Tom’s Turkey Drive this year.

For two hours on Tuesday Tom's Turkey Drive partnered with Starbucks to help local families in need have Thanksgiving dinner.

All the proceeds from local Starbucks coffee sales went directly to Tom's Turkey Drive.

Final numbers are being tallied but Starbucks estimates more than $10,000 was raised. That is $2,000 more than last year's fundraiser.

On Nov. 18 and 19, you can go to any area Rosauers and buy a $20 meal which will be donated to a family in need.

