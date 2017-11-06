Pick up a drink at Starbucks on November 14 to support Tom's Turkey Drive

Peppermint mocha? Pumpkin spice with extra sprinkles? Seems like just about everyone has a favorite Starbucks drink. The holidays make us wish for warm drinks and seasonal spices. Well, now you can have all of that and support a favorite cause.

Starbucks is once again hosting a special Tom’s Turkey Drive event. On November 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., all profits from handcrafted beverages will be given to Tom’s Turkey Drive!

Your favorite afternoon drink can help provide a meal for a local family. We are asking everyone to grab your friends, co-workers, or school mates and head to your local Starbucks for a holiday treat on November 14 starting at 2 p.m. The afternoon pick-up is a win for you and for area families in need.

Tom’s Turkey Drive is an effort to help people in the Inland Northwest have a Thanksgiving meal. The annual Starbucks event is part of that effort.

If you would like to volunteer for Tom's Turkey Drive click here. You can also make a monetary donation here.

