Last meal served for Tom's Turkey Drive 2016

Around 11,000 Thanksgiving meals were passed out around the Inland Northwest as part of KREM 2’s annual “Tom’s Turkey Drive.”

The effort, made possible by generous sponsors and dedicated volunteers, meant around 11,000 families will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this Thursday that they would not have been able to afford.

Volunteers from 2nd Harvest filled 10 freight trucks with food for the event on Monday night, before arriving early in the morning to prepare for the day-long give-away.

Last meal served @SpokaneArena #TomsTurkeyDrive Thank you to all our volunteers and donors pic.twitter.com/XbxIyI4WJA — Laura Papetti (@KREM2Laura) November 23, 2016

More than 7,500 people lined up outside the Spokane Veteran’s Arena to get a box of Thanksgiving supplies.

Some even had to be turned away as the evening wore on and we ran out of boxes. For those in need, feel free to look for food banks near you here.

The Union Gospel Mission Northwest also hosts a city-wide Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

2nd Harvest sent another 3,500 meals to the outlying areas, outside of Spokane.

© 2017 KREM-TV