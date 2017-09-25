How be a volunteer for Tom's Turkey Drive

Tom’s Turkey Drive is an annual effort by KREM 2, Second Harvest and several partners to make sure everyone in the Inland Northwest has a Thanksgiving dinner. It is named after our long-time meteorologist Tom Sherry.

Tom – along with hundreds of volunteers, staff, and businesses – work to create the tradition. On Nov. 17 and 18, you can go to any area Rosauers and buy a $20 meal which will be donated to a family.

Hundreds of Second Harvest volunteers will help out pack the turkey dinners and Tom’s Turkey Tuesday (distribution day). Click here to sign up to help this year!

Itron helps host Tom’s Turkey Tuesday on Nov. 21, 2017 at the Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

Kids can enter their own logo for Tom's Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest too, ahead of the big day! Entries will be featured online and on the Turkey Drive t-shirts this year! For more information on how to enter, click here.

