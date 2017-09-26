Everything you need to know about Tom's Turkey Tuesday

Date: November 22nd

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena

Who can be a Tom’s Turkey Drive recipient?

Anyone. We ask that you have one person per household pick up the meal during distribution.

Contents of the meal: The meals are designed to feed a family of four. We are working on determining the content of the bags but will include: turkey, potatoes, stuffing, rolls, half-gallon of milk, margarine, gravy packet, and an assortment of canned vegetables.

Parking: There is free parking at the Spokane Veteran’s Arena.

Volunteers: People will be on-hand to help you carry the food to your car.

Is ID required?

No. While ID is not required for pick-up we do ask that each household receive one meal.

Can I pick-up a meal for a friend?

Yes. However, you can only pick up one meal.

How long does it take to get a meal?

It varies. During busy times we ask for patience so that everyone may access a meal. Our goal is to keep wait time to 30 minutes or less. However, we can’t guarantee a specific wait time.

Will there be a resource fair?

Yes. We encourage all attendees to stop by the room and find out what resources are available that might better serve you and your family

