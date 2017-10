Mallory Rich's winning design for the Tom's Turkey Drive t-shirts (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Numerica Credit Union along with KREM 2 announced the winner of the Tom’s Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest winner on Thursday.

Mallory Rich, 11, from Greenacres was surprised at the Numerica on South Regal.

Rich received a $100 savings account at Numerica and her shirt design will be features on nearly 900 volunteer t-shirts for Tom’s Turkey Drive.

