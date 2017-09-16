Where should Tom's Tailgate be on Sept. 22?

Each week during football season, KREM 2 NEWS picks two football games. Students, parents and football fans are asked to vote for which game Chief Meteorologist Tom sherry will visit on Friday!

For the September 22 game, we are voting between two great match ups:

St. Maries at Timberlake (Spirit Lake)

Oroville at Okanogan

Mobile users click here to vote.

The winning game will be announced on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV