Where should Tom's Tailgate be on October 6?

Each week during football season, KREM 2 NEWS picks two football games. Students, parents and football fans are asked to vote for which game Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry will visit on Friday!

For the October 6 game, we are voting between two great match ups:

Clearwater Valley (Kooskia) at Pomeroy

Pateros at Odessa-Harrington

Mobile users click here to vote.

The winning game will be announced on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV