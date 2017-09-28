Where should Tom's Tailgate be on October 6?

Each week during football season, KREM 2 NEWS picks two football games. Students, parents and football fans are asked to vote for which game Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry will visit on Friday!
For the October 6 game, we are voting between two great match ups:
Clearwater Valley (Kooskia) at Pomeroy
Pateros at Odessa-Harrington
The winning game will be announced on Wednesday at 11 p.m.
