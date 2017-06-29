Tom's BBQ Forecast: Red, white and blue cheeseburgers

Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1⁄4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 3 ounces crumbled blue cheese (to go inside burger)
- 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese (for topping) (optional)
- hamburger bun
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except blue cheese. Make sure salt and pepper are distributed evenly throughout the mixture.
- Divide beef mixture into 4 sections (these will eventually become 4 burgers).
- Take approximately 2/3rds of a single section, form into a burger shape, and use your thumb to form a deep imprint in the middle.
- Fill imprint with 1/4 of the blue cheese.
- Take the remaining 1/3rd of the beef mixture from that section and cover the blue-cheese filled imprint in the burger, flattening around the edges to ensure that the ground beef stays together and the blue cheese does not leak out.
- Repeat and then grill burgers to desired doneness.
- Place grilled burger on bun and top(red) Tomato, (white) sweet onion and crumbled (blue) cheese on top.
- Watch out when you bite into the burger - the blue cheese will be hot!
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs