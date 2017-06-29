KREM
Close

Tom's BBQ Forecast: Red, white and blue cheeseburgers

Staff , KREM 6:02 PM. PDT June 29, 2017

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 ounces crumbled blue cheese (to go inside burger)
  • 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese (for topping) (optional)
  • hamburger bun

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except blue cheese. Make sure salt and pepper are distributed evenly throughout the mixture.
  2. Divide beef mixture into 4 sections (these will eventually become 4 burgers).
  3. Take approximately 2/3rds of a single section, form into a burger shape, and use your thumb to form a deep imprint in the middle.
  4. Fill imprint with 1/4 of the blue cheese.
  5. Take the remaining 1/3rd of the beef mixture from that section and cover the blue-cheese filled imprint in the burger, flattening around the edges to ensure that the ground beef stays together and the blue cheese does not leak out.
  6. Repeat and then grill burgers to desired doneness.
  7. Place grilled burger on bun and top(red) Tomato, (white) sweet onion and crumbled (blue) cheese on top.
  8. Watch out when you bite into the burger - the blue cheese will be hot!

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories