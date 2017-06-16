Tom's BBQ Forecast: New York Style Italian Sausage

Ingredients

2 pound of Italian Sausage

3 Large onions

1 Red pepper

1 Green pepper

Your favorite seasoning salt

Olive oil

Slice onions, red and green pepper. Toss with olive oil and season with salt. Saute on grill. To grill Italian sausage, preheat the grill to medium-high. Place the sausages on the heated grill grate, and grill the sausages for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through, turning the sausages frequently throughout the cooking process.

Served with:



Serve sausage on a hoagie style and top with onion and pepper. No need for ketchup or mustard. Yum!



Serves approximately 4-6

