Thursday sees a foggy start to the day

SPOKANE, Wash.—Thursday sees another foggy start to the day.

Radiation fog forms on clear nights when the earth’s surface cools and the moist air sits right above it.

Dewpoints in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are close to surface temperatures Thursday morning.

That allows a collection of water droplets to suspend in the air near the ground, or low in clouds.

Light winds out of the northeast may help form a deeper layer of fog than Wednesday morning.

The fog will move out Thursday afternoon and leave the region with plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50’s and love 60’s.

