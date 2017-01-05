It’s so cold outside…but Thursday didn’t break the record low.

Spokane dipped all the way to -3 Thursday morning, but that is nowhere near the record low for -21.

Normally on this day of the year, our low temperature is 23 degrees, so -3 is definitely not normal. The coldest temperatures were Thursday morning to the north of Spokane and over in Idaho.

Places like Chewelah, Deer Park, Colbert, Spirit Lake and Sandpoint saw far below zero temperatures, with one viewer sending us a photo of his thermometer reading -22 in Colbert, Wash. Others told us their thermometers showed -25.

This week brought bitterly cold conditions, with wind chills dropping below zero most mornings. Thursday night will be cold yet again, but hopefully not as bad as Wednesday. Things will warm slightly for the end of the week, with Friday high temperatures projected near 21, and Saturday near 24.

Saturday overnight and into Sunday we are expecting more snow. As of Thursday, Spokane was projected to get one to three inches of snow.

Wind chill is the combination of high winds and cold temperatures. Your body loses heat faster in cold conditions on a windy day. Hypothermia is one of the most common winter weather killers.

