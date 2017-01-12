This year is coldest winter in Spokane since 1992

(Photo: maxuser)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- This is the coldest start to winter we have seen since 1992-93 winter.

In 1992-93, the average winter temperature was 26.3 degrees. As of right now, the 2016-17 winter is at 27 degrees. In the last ten years, the 2008-09 winter season was the only season to come close at an average temperature of 28.8 degrees.

Another chilling winter fact comes into play when you look at the average temperature from Dec. 1, 2016 to Jan. 11, 2017. With an average temperature of 20. 8 degrees, that makes this 42 day time span number six in the top ten coldest winter starts in the last 60 years. The coldest start we saw in Spokane was back in 1979 with an average temperature of 15.4 degrees.

If you are tired of these frigid temperatures, there is an end in sight! Coming next week, we will be warming up into the 40s, but those warm temperatures come with another slew of problems in itself.

Across the Inland NW, there is 1-2 inches of water frozen. Combine that with at least one inch of rain we will see between Tuesday and Thursday and warmer temperatures next week will possibly create three or more inches of water we can see in a very short amount of time. This is causing great concern of potential flooding of local creeks, streams and possibly river levels rising. All this water will also create concern of a lot of water on the roadways next week too.

