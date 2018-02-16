This weekend's forecast has it all: Snow, wind and rain

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A lot of weather is headed to the Inland Northwest in the next 72 hours.

On Friday night, Winds will increase Friday afternoon and evening. A wind advisory is in place until the evening hours Friday. Expect gusts anywhere between 35 mph and 55 mph out of the southwest.

The next snow event will be widespread across the Inland Northwest Saturday morning. Expect three to six inches in the valleys, up to a foot of snow in the mountains overnight Friday through Saturday morning.

Precipitation will continue as snow in northeast Washington and higher elevations of North Idaho. Most valley locations should see a switchover from snow to rain by the afternoon Saturday. The rain will switch back over to snow overnight.

It will be very windy again Saturday afternoon. Gusts will once again be in the 40 to 55 mph range across the Inland Northwest.

Widespread snow is likely again on Sunday morning. Expect an additional foot of snow in the mountains to round out a very messy weekend.

Mountain pass travel is going to be gnarly all weekend long. Check pass information before you leave the house. Make sure to have safety gear in your car, food and water if you do have to travel over the passes. Two to three feet of snow is expected in the mountains over the weekend.



