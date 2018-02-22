KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The weekend brings warmer temperatures and snow to the INW

Weather Update: 12 PM (2-22-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 12:37 PM. PST February 22, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.-- The weekend will bring an end to the bitterly cold temperature trend.

Temperatures return to seasonal averages.

Travel-weather, could be a little dicey at time this weekend. Mountain passes will pick up new snowfall Friday afternoon through Sunday.

KREM 2 Storm Tracker Team will work on solidifying the timing and amount of snow expected over mountain passes this weekend.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories