The weekend brings warmer temperatures and snow to the INW

(File image: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash.-- The weekend will bring an end to the bitterly cold temperature trend.

Temperatures return to seasonal averages.

Travel-weather, could be a little dicey at time this weekend. Mountain passes will pick up new snowfall Friday afternoon through Sunday.

KREM 2 Storm Tracker Team will work on solidifying the timing and amount of snow expected over mountain passes this weekend.



© 2018 KREM-TV