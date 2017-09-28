The region sees a roller coaster ride in temperatures

Record heat rolls into the Inland Northwest, so KREM 2 News asked viewers to show off where they are cooling down by using #SunnySpokane. Here are their answers in photo form... (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash.—September has had both record breaking heat and record breaking cold and now back to a near summer forecast.

The highs on Thursday and Friday around the Inland Northwest will be in the 70s and even the 80s.

The region will see plenty of sunshine with those warm temperatures.

When the weekend rolls around fall weather will make its return.

Rain will move in Friday night, and Saturday’s forecast calls for a windy, cool, wet day.

TEMPERATURE COMPARISONS

Sept. 2nd, 2017- 94°

Sept. 20th, 2017- 48°

Today's forecast, 28th- 79°

