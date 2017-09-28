The region sees a roller coaster ride in temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.—September has had both record breaking heat and record breaking cold and now back to a near summer forecast.
The highs on Thursday and Friday around the Inland Northwest will be in the 70s and even the 80s.
The region will see plenty of sunshine with those warm temperatures.
When the weekend rolls around fall weather will make its return.
Rain will move in Friday night, and Saturday’s forecast calls for a windy, cool, wet day.
TEMPERATURE COMPARISONS
Sept. 2nd, 2017- 94°
Sept. 20th, 2017- 48°
Today's forecast, 28th- 79°
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs