The INW will see changes in the weather as the week continues

SPOKANE, Wash.—Changes are ahead for the Inland Northwest weather.

Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy start to the day.

Sun breaks are expected throughout the day with highs in the 60’s.

Tuesday will be the last day of mild weather this week.

Wednesday marks the beginning of cooler, wetter weather with chances of showers throughout the day.

Wednesday winds will be a steady 20 to 25 miles-per-hour.

Mountain snow is likely Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning.

