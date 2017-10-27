The Inland Northwest will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.—Friday will see a chilly start to the day.

Patchy fog is possible throughout Friday morning.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s. As the day goes on, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50’s to mid-60’s across the Inland Northwest. Those afternoon highs are about five degrees above average.

It is a beautiful finish to the workweek.

The weekend will be mild. Temperatures will be in the 60’s on Saturday and Sunday.

