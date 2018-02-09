The Inland Northwest sees a cool down

Bundle up, chilly weather is here.

SPOKANE, Wash.—Friday will have colder temperatures return to the Inland Northwest.

Thursday had record breaking temperatures, but Friday will have more seasonal highs in the upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy for most of the days.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. The afternoon high will reach into the 30s.

Monday brings a chance for rain and snow to make a return to the region.



