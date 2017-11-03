The first snow of the season has arrived

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Many local mountains and towns in the northern valleys are reporting 2-16 inches of fresh new powder.





An early winter storm brought snow Thursday night and Friday morning to the Inland North West.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Central Panhandle Mountains and Western Montana and will continue until 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

Mountain Pass travel: slick roads and poor visibility this afternoon over Highway 2 and Lookout Pass over the Idaho and Montana state line.

This weekend will bring another round of snowfall. This time, the snow is expected to be widespread over mountains and cities in lower elevations.

From Saturday afternoon to Sunday, expect 1-2 inches of snow in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

Temperatures will be well below-average this weekend. Highs in the 30's, lows in the 20's.

Snow should wrap up by Monday.

