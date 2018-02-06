Temperatures will remain above average for the week

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions and mild temperatures.

The mountain passes and north of Spokane can expect patchy to dense fog Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 40s throughout the afternoon.

The mountains could see a chance of showers overnight.

Wednesday will see scattered rain showers across the region.

Temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the work week.



© 2018 KREM-TV