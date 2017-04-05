Sunshine returns to the INW Wednesday

Sunshine comes to the Inland Northwest. (Photo: Garret DuPont, Custom)

Sunshine returns Wednesday!

The Inland Northwest will experience a rainy start to Wednesday with overcast conditions persisting through the early afternoon hours.

Sunny and dry conditions will make their way across the region Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few showers can be expected on Thursday, but warm conditions will return during the afternoon. The region will see rain and thunderstorms on Friday with mild, but cooler conditions for the weekend.

