Sunshine expected for the Inland Northwest

Sunshine (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash.— The calendar keeps getting deeper and deeper into fall, and with the change in seasons the change in daylight length comes too.

Dawn will come later in the morning for the Inland Northwest and the sun will set earlier at night.

The sunrise on Tuesday was 6:42 a.m. and the sunset at 6:38 p.m.

Tuesday will have an increase in sunshine.

A warming trend will continue through the week.

The weekend will be much cooler and rain could return to the region Saturday.

© 2017 KREM-TV