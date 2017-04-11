Sun comes out to play on Tuesday

(Photo: gn8, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Do you love the sunshine? Enjoy it while you can!

After a cold start to Tuesday, temperatures will linger the 50s throughout the afternoon.

Dry conditions will persist all day long, making for a sunny and dry day.

However, the break from the wet weather will be short-lived. An area flood watch goes into effect Wednesday morning. The Wednesday-Thursday period is going to be very wet. Between 0.75"-1.50" of new rain is possible over that two day period for the northern portion of the region.

For a little perspective: Spokane's average total rainfall for the entire month of April is 1.3". Spokane has received .47" so far. Another inch would put the city above average before we even get to the half-way point of April 2017.

Additionally, Monday was a record-breaker for Spokane with 0.5" of new snow reported at the airport. The previous record for April 10 was 0.30" set back in 1984.

