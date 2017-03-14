Stormtracker 2 breaks down what will happen if local rivers flood

Share This Story

This week, a "perfect storm" is brewing. All of the ingredients needed for flooding are happening right now: heavy rain, warmer temperatures and a lot of melting snowpack.

Our local rainfall totals are already surpassing the normal monthly averages. Another 1-2" is expected through Wednesday night.

While some flooding will be minor, some flooding could be dangerous and damaging.

So, what if? What if our local rivers reach flood stage by Thursday morning?

Stormtracker 2 is dedicated to answering that question over the next 48 hours as the rain increases, the snowpack melts, and river levels rise.

WHAT IF...THE COEUR D'ALENE RIVER FLOODS?

A flood warning is in effect for the Coeur d Alene River at Cataldo affecting Kootenai and Shoshone Counties.

Flood stage: 43 FT

Flood watch timeline:

9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning: Coeur d’Alene River level is at 39.47Ft

Tuesday night: River is expected to rise above 43 FT, hitting first part of flood stage

Wednesday: Continues to rise

Thursday morning: Expected to peak at 45.1 FT.

What if the river reaches 42.0 feet?

-Portions of the campground south of I-90 and Dudley Road,

downstream of Cataldo, may be underwater if floodplain storage areas are already full of water.

What if the river reaches 42.5 feet?

-Portions of Riverview Road between Cataldo and Kingston will be flooded.

What if the river reaches 43 feet?

-Minor flooding of farmland from Cataldo downstream to Harrison is likely. The campground at Cataldo will also begin to flood. Portions of Dudley Road, west of Latour Creek, will likely be underwater and impassable. If there is significant water already in the floodplain, these impacts may occur at lower stages. Old Coeur d`Alene River Road on the North Fork of the Coeur d`Alene River may begin to flood north of the Bumblebee Bridge.

What if the river reaches 44 feet?

-Homes near the river may experience some flooding of basements. Water will begin to cover CCC Road near the Mennonite Church. Some water will be over the section of Latour Creek Road immediately south of Interstate 90, near the campground. Due to the high water table some homes behind the Cataldo levee will be surrounded by water.

What if the river reaches 45 feet?

-The County may begin pumping operations behind levels above this stage

if the river is expected to remain over flood stage for a long duration.

What if the river reaches 46 feet?

-The east-bound I-90 exit and entrance near Cataldo may be flooded. Latour Creek Road will be flooded and impassable. The Old Coeur d`Alene River Road along the North Fork of the Couer d`Alene River will be flooded.

WHAT IF…THE LITTLE SPOKANE RIVER FLOODS?

A flood warning is in effect for the Little Spokane River at Dartford affecting Spokane County.

Flood stage: 6.50 FEET

Flood Watch Timeline:

9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning: River is at 5.33FT

Tuesday: River is expected to rise above 6.50 FT, hitting first part of flood stage

Wednesday: Continues to rise

Thursday morning: Expected to peak at 7.07 FT.

What if the river reaches 5.7 feet?

-Pine River Park will flood.

What if the river reaches 6.0 feet?

-Backyard and field flooding will occur along Little Spokane and Greenleaf Drives

What if the river reaches 6.5 feet?

-Flooding of homes and basements may occur, including some homes along Brooklawn and Greenleaf Drives.

What if the river reaches 8.0 feet?

-Several homes will be inundated. Little Spokane River, Golden, and Meadowbrook Roads may be closed.

WHAT IF...THE PALOUSE RIVER FLOODS?

Map of Palouse River.





A flood warning is in effect for the Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties.

Flood stage: 15 FT

Flood watch timeline:

9:00 a.m. Tuesday: River is at 13.49 FT

Tuesday night: River is expected to rise above 19 FT by late this morning, and remain above flood stage tonight

Wednesday: Continues to remain above flood stage

Thursday morning: Expected to peak

Thursday night: River is expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon

What if the river reaches 15 feet?

-Extensive flooding of the low lying areas between Potlatch, ID and Palouse, WA will occur. Flooding will occur at the Lions Club Community Park and Hayton Greene Park in Palouse. SouthRiver Road will likely be flooded where it crosses the Palouse River at Wellesley Rd. The Potlatch softball and baseball fields will start to flood.

What if the river reaches 16.5 feet?

-Water will be up to the back door at the city shop in Palouse. Water will

approach the home on Main St near Hayton Greene Park. Lions Club Park

in Palouse will be submerged and water will be around the playground at the Hayton Greene Park.

What if the river reaches 17.5 feet?

-Water will be over Flannigan Creek Road where it crosses the Palouse River just downstream of Potlatch, Idaho.

What if the river reaches 19.0 feet?

-Major flooding between Potlatch ID and Palouse WA can be expected.

WHAT IF...THE ST. JOE RIVER FLOODS?

Map of St. Joe River.





A flood warning is in effect for the St. Joe River at St. Maries affecting Benewah County.

Flood stage: 32.50 FT

Flood watch timeline:

9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning: River level is at 29 FT

Tuesday night: River is expected to rise near flood stage

Wednesday: Rise above flood stage, 32.50FT, by Wednesday morning

Thursday morning: Continues to rise

Thursday evening: River is expected to crest near 36.2FT by Thursday afternoon.

What if the river reaches 32.5 feet?

-Minor flooding will occur throughout the low lying areas of the St Joe Valley.

Water will be observed behind levees due to seepage. Minor flooding of the

Aqua Park along the river`s edge. Outbuildings along the river that are not behind levees may be flooded.

What if the river reaches 33 feet?

-Water may be over St. Joe City Road.

What if the river reaches 35 feet?

-Water will be up to Aqua Avenue in St Maries.

What if the river reaches 36 feet?

-Extensive lowland flooding is likely. Some sections of the St Joe River Road may be inundated.

-Water will be up to some homes in the trailer park on St Maries River Road. Water will approach the flood gates in the levee at the Aqua Park.