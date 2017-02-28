St. Maries hit with a foot of snow overnight

ST. MARIES, Idaho --- Looking at the lumberjack statue outside of Heyburn Elementary in St. Maries says it all: there is snow there and lots of it.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene did not see much of the snow, but St. Maries more than made up for it, with more than a foot of the stuff overnight.

Local students enjoyed a snow day. School leaders said the district has not has this many snow days in one year for close to two decades.

Heavy snow still creating some issues in Boundary Co. This pic from a viewer is of a barn w/collapsed roof in the Three Mile Junction area. pic.twitter.com/SAI0MBFaEw — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 28, 2017

“I’ve lived here my whole life and this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said resident Joe Crane. “It started at 3 p.m. yesterday and snowed non-stop.”

The extra 12 inches of snow came after an already busy winter. Two weeks ago, the talk of the town was not snow, but flooding as snow melted. At one point, a flash-flood warning was issued along the St. Joe River due to an ice jam upstream.

“Just thank God the river is holding up,” Crane said. “If you’re a winter person, this is the winter for you.”

Joe Crane is tired of the snow. He's been here since the 60s and says this is the most snow in a season he's seen. pic.twitter.com/Hfhz2hc7UO — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 28, 2017

