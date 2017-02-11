St. Joe River at Calder neared 80 year-old record flood level

CALDER, Idaho – The ice jam that caused flooding on the St. Joe River at Calder dissipated late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. The river is now below flood stage.

As of 12:20 p.m. on Friday, the St. Joe River at Calder was at 17.04 feet, nearing record flood levels. The flood stage begins at 13 feet at this point on the river. Anything above 16 feet is considered to be “major flooding” which is what Shoshone County saw starting at 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The record flood level for the St. Joe River at Calder was set back in 1938 and was 18.2 feet. Friday brought the water the highest the St. Joe River at Calder has been in almost 80 years, near record-flooding. As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the river was at 10.23 feet.

A flood warning for urban areas and small streams remains in effect until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said residents along the river should remain alert for the possibility of additional ice jams on the St. Joe River. Ice chucks continue to work through the system.

Residents living along rivers and streams with ice should monitor river conditions and be ready to move to higher ground in the event of an ice jam.

Several creeks and streams rose during the last couple of days in response to recent rain and runoff from snow melt. Ice is now flowing through some of these creeks and streams raising concern for ice jams. According to the NWS, cooler and drier weather is expected through Tuesday.

The NWS believes the threat for ice jams will gradually decrease as river flows decrease. If you see an ice jam forming or flooding occurring, notify the National Weather Service or law enforcement.

