Spokane sets snowfall record for Wednesday

Spokane is blanketed in snow on Feb. 14, 2018.

What an unusual Valentine's Day present.

We broke a record Wednesday for snow! Spokane recorded an official 7.3 inches of snow Wednesday, which blows the previous record set in 1923 of 4 inches out of the water.

That brings our season total to 40.2 inches of snow, which is above average for us this time of year. our typical average is 37.2 inches by Valentine's Day.

Until this point, February has felt fairly mild, almost like an early spring. The first two weeks of the month brought above average temperatures and almost no measurable snowfall. It has led many people to think this winter has been generally mild, but as the numbers show, we're not slightly above average in terms of snowfall for the season (starting July 1, 2017.)

However, this year is still nothing compared to 2017's winter, when we saw 19.8 inches just in the month of February.

Looking ahead, it seems like we might not be out of the woods just yet. There is a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday after 10 p.m., though it is not expected to accumulate much in the Spokane area. Snow is also likely again this weekend as a big mass of moisture off the coast moves into the area. It seems like that will be nighttime snow with daytime rain and sloppiness Friday and Saturday, until a cold front moves in Sunday and switches to snow showers.

Heavy snowfall totals from across the inland northwest. pic.twitter.com/5TLzkd1RC6 — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) February 15, 2018

