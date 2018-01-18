Spokane sees mild weather while cold blast hits the South

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane sees a mild morning while the south gets hit with a cold blast.

Thursday in Spokane saw a warm, but also wet start to the day.

The temperature in Spokane Thursday morning was in the 40’s.

Here is a list of cities in the United States that are currently colder than Spokane, but are usually warmer.

Dallas, Texas- 19 degrees

Mobile, Alabama- 20 degrees

Tampa, Florida - 29 degrees

Atlanta, Georgia- 17 degrees

Charlotte, NC- 17 degrees

Fun fact: Tampa, Florida temperatures have not dropped below freezing, before today, since January 13th, 2011. That is right, seven years ago.

Way to go, Spokane!



© 2018 KREM-TV