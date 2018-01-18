KREM
Spokane sees mild weather while cold blast hits the South

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (1-18-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 6:25 AM. PST January 18, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane sees a mild morning while the south gets hit with a cold blast.

Thursday in Spokane saw a warm, but also wet start to the day.

The temperature in Spokane Thursday morning was in the 40’s.

Here is a list of cities in the United States that are currently colder than Spokane, but are usually warmer.

  • Dallas, Texas- 19 degrees
  • Mobile, Alabama- 20 degrees
  • Tampa, Florida - 29 degrees
  • Atlanta, Georgia- 17 degrees
  • Charlotte, NC- 17 degrees

Fun fact: Tampa, Florida temperatures have not dropped below freezing, before today, since January 13th, 2011. That is right, seven years ago. 

Way to go, Spokane! 
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


