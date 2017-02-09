Spokane residents prep for flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – After a few rounds of snow and rain, flooding is a big concern. The City of Spokane asked locals to clear storm drains to prevent flooding.

Art Mell, 80 years-old, was out working hard on Thursday, chipping away at ice and pushing water out of the road. Mell even cleared a storm drain so that the water has a place to go.

“It’s been a trial and error business, I do some of it and then I have to wait for some of it to melt and then I come out and do some more,” Mell said.

City crews are also out trying to clear storm drains. There are eight vacuum trucks out around the City sucking up standing water.

“They’re looking for puddles on the bottom of hills and major intersections and just have large accumulations of water and clearing away the ice and snow to get the water where it needs to go,” the City of Spokane’s Marlene Feist said.

Standing water from the rain and snow melt can cause all kinds of problems.

“It is a challenge in trying to get rid of it, I opened up the one down here the other day and I think it’s still flowing cause there’s a lot of water coming by,” Mell said.

Clearing the storm drains is not easy work and Mell said he just wants to make his street better for everyone.

Mell said, “That’s all I’m trying to do is make it a little easier for people to get around.”

If you notice standing water that needs to be removed, you can call 509-755-City and they will send a crew your way.

