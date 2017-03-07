Spokane observes one of the snowiest winters in the country

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you ask anyone in the U.S. which larger city in the Lower 48 has the most snow this year, their answer, more than likely would not be Spokane. But so far, the Pacific Northwest might just prove them wrong.

Preliminary data shows Spokane’s 2016-2017 winter season to be one of the snowiest winters in the country.

Of course, parts of Alaska saw more snowfall than Spokane, but data shows that Spokane led when up against some of the cities that normally top the charts for annual snowfall.

Through March 7, Spokane has received 58.3 inches of snow, with plenty more on the way! These totals top Buffalo (48.2”), Boston (36.4”), and even Minneapolis (27.8”).

The Northwest portion of the U.S. has been hit with a colder winter than normal, while the Midwest and East Coast, who normally see more snowfall, had a warmer winter season.

Take a look at how Spokane faired against some of the cities who, on average, top the charts:

CIty Snowfall in 2016-2017 winter season Spokane, WA 56.4” Salt Lake City, UT 50.1 “ Buffalo, NY 48.2” Albany, NY 41.4” Great Falls, MT 40.5” Madison, WI 39.8” Boise, ID 39.0” Boston, MA 36.4” Cheyenne, WY, 31.4” Detroit, MI 31.2” Cleveland, OH 30.4” Minneapolis, MN 27.8” Milwaukee, WI 26.3” Denver, CO 19.3” Seattle, WA 11.2”

Hopefully with more snow on the way, Spokane can take the cake.

Heaviest snow expected in #Spokane over next few hours, diminishing by around 10 pm #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/u5Kv4VUVBx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 8, 2017

This is preliminary data, a more conclusive report will come once all of the snowfall for the winter season has been recorded.

© 2017 KREM-TV