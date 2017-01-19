Spokane drivers could wake up to black ice on Friday

Slushy roads in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Freezing temperatures could create problems for those making their morning commute on Friday, so what are some of the things you will want to watch out for?

First, all of the water on these bare and wet roads will freeze overnight, creating the potential for black ice across the region.

Trucks spreading deicer will be out, but they cannot get to everything. So what looks like a bare and dry, may be black ice.

The next thing to notice is something that will actually improve your traction slightly on your drive. Some streets have ice with a layer of water on top. That is the most slippery surface you can face as a driver in the winter. That water though, will freeze overnight, making it just ice. Still a big problem – but not quite as slippery.

Another change, many of the huge puddles will freeze over.

Finally, walking through parking lots that come just a crunchy, icy mess, rather than navigating the winter soup of ice, slush and snow.

(© 2017 KREM)