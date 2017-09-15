KREM
Spokane air quality reaches 'unhealthy'

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:06 AM. PDT September 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Air quality in the Inland Northwest dropped into the “unhealthy” category Friday.

The air quality index in Spokane was 166 Friday morning.

The smoke moved back into the region Thursday when winds shifted.

The winds pushed smoke from the Montana fires back into the area.

The smoke isn’t expected to clear out for a few days, however it is not expected that more smoke will move into the area.

