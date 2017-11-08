SPOKANE, Wash.—Fire season might be over, but that doesn’t mean air quality isn’t effected by other things.

The air quality in Spokane Wednesday was moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

An overnight mild temperature inversion brought moderate to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups Wednesday morning.

During inversions, "particulates" can get stuck in valley basin air, like Spokane.

Unhealthy pollutants, usually released into the air during colder weather, include vehicle exhaust and smoke from wood-burning stoves.

Daytime heating should help clear the air some.

Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies. Snow chances return Wednesday night for the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades and northern mountains of NE Washington and N Idaho.

The Storm Tracker 2 Team is tracking up to 8 inches over the Cascades, 4-6 inches in the northern mountains.

Spokane will see mostly rain Thursday and Friday.

© 2017 KREM-TV