SPOKANE, Wash. – There comes a point when the soil is unable to absorb any more water; despite Thursday’s sun, the soil across the Inland Northwest has “maxed out.”

Record rain in October, followed by a deep freeze, then 60 plus inches of snow and now it is all melting with rain on top of it. That is a lot of moisture.

The National Weather Service said that when the soil moisture reaches 100%, anything above that is the “breaking point.” Spokane is around the 300% mark and some places in North Idaho are even higher than that.

The ground in a park that sits next to the Little Spokane River is way past 100% for its soil moisture. The park is just one of many areas across the Inland Northwest that were submerged under water on Thursday.

With a break in rain on Thursday, some of the water levels should go down. However, more rain will be back going into the weekend.

